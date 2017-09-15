Pupil, 14, slashed in face with knife in school canteen
The attack happened at a high school in West Lothian just before 9am on Friday.
A pupil has been slashed in the face with a knife in a school canteen.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston with a serious facial injury.
A teenager has been detained in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "He has been taken to St John's Hospital for treatment and a teenage boy is currently detained by officers in connection with this.
"Enquiries into this incident are ongoing."
