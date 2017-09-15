Pupil, 14, slashed in face with knife in school canteen

The attack happened at a high school in West Lothian just before 9am on Friday.

West Lothian: Teenage pupil detained. © Newsteam / SWNS Group

A pupil has been slashed in the face with a knife in a school canteen.

A 14-year-old boy has been taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston with a serious facial injury.

A teenager has been detained in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "He has been taken to St John's Hospital for treatment and a teenage boy is currently detained by officers in connection with this.

"Enquiries into this incident are ongoing."

