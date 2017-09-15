Huge 6ft green iguana found wandering in layby 

Iggy is now in the care of the Scottish SPCA after being found by a surprised member of the public.

Iggy: The iguana is now in the care of the animal charity. Scottish SPCA

A large green iguana the length of a person has been found wandering in a layby.

The scaly reptile, measuring in at a sizeable 5-6ft long from nose to tail tip, is now in the care of the Scottish SPCA who have nicknamed him Iggy.

Animal Rescue Officer Dawn-Vale Lowdon said: "We were alerted to the lizard after it was discovered by a vigilant member of the public.

"Despite having a few bumps, he was alright once he had been warmed up."

Iggy was found on Tuesday next to the busy A702 road and taken to Broughton Primary School nearby to warm up before officers collected him.

Iggy is now safe and warm again. Scottish SPCA

"He's now being cared for at our centre in Lanarkshire where he has been named Iggy," says Dawn.

"If no one comes forward for him we'll keep him in our care until we can find him a suitable forever home."

Green iguanas are a spectacularly large lizard, reaching up to two metres in length.

Considered to be quite intelligent, as youngsters they are a bright green, often with pale diagonal lateral stripes. As they grow older this green fades.

Green iguanas can grow to a considerable size. Scottish SPCA

Chief Inspector Fiona Henderson said, "Green iguanas are kept commonly as pets. They require a lot of care as UV lights, heating and a big vivarium is needed to keep them comfortable.

"Iggy's tail alone is at least 3ft so he's very large, although he is now an adult so shouldn't grow anymore."

Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.