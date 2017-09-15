Man charged after lorry overturns in smash with van
Collision happened on the A801 at the Boghead roundabout near Bathgate, West Lothian.
A man has been charged after a lorry overturned in a smash with a van at a roundabout.
The collision happened on the A801 at the Boghead roundabout near Bathgate in West Lothian.
A 38-year-old man, who was driving the Scania R450 lorry, has been charged after the crash.
The road was closed for almost six hours following the crash, which happened shortly after 8am on Thursday.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.