Item set on fire and thrown into B&B in 'reckless' attack

The blaze happened on Melville Road in Dalkeith, Midlothian, at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Melville Road: Officers have hit out at the incident. Google 2017

An item has been set on fire and thrown into a B&B in a "reckless" attack.

The item, which is not thought to have been a petrol bomb, was set alight before being launched into a disused B&B.

Detective constable William Dickson said: "It was fortunate on this occasion that the flames did not manage to spread throughout the property and that the fire was quickly extinguished.

"Luckily, no one was injured, however, the consequences could have been much worse. Starting a fire is a reckless act that can have extremely severe consequences.

"As part of our investigation we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Melville Road area on the evening of Thursday or who knows who may be responsible for this."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

