Man 'murdered after Hogmanay' suffered over 100 wounds

Alexander Forbes, 25, died of blood loss after suffering a wound to the heart.

Edinburgh: Trial under way at High Court (file pic). PA

A man allegedly murdered after Hogmanay celebrations suffered over 100 wounds, a court has heard.

Criminal pathologist Dr Kerryann Shearer said that when she examined the body of 25-year-old Alexander Forbes, an ornamental knife which had punctured his lungs and gone into his spine was still in place.

The cause of death was blood loss from a wound into the heart, she told the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday.

Fifty-one year old Adrian Hynd denies murdering Mr Forbes on January 2 and has lodged a plea of self-defence.

The court previously heard that the men met on Hogmanay at a bar in Kirkcaldy and had gone back to Hynd's house.

Forensic toxicologist Joanna Wylie told the jury that Forbes had seven times more than the drink-drive limit for alcohol in his blood, as well as cocaine.

The trial is expected to resume in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

