Search for missing teenager not seen since Monday

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Seventeen-year-old Libbi Toledo was seen in the Smeaton area of Kirkcaldy.

Missing: Libbi Toledo was last seen on Monday.
Missing: Libbi Toledo was last seen on Monday. Police Scotland

A police search is underway for a missing 17-year-old who hasn't been seen in four days.

Elizabeth Toledo, known as Libbi, was last seen in the Smeaton area of Kirkcaldy at around 1pm on Monday.

The 17-year-old lives locally but has not returned home since and there is growing concern for her welfare.

It is believed that she may have been in the Alison Street area, walking towards Ramsey Road, with a group of around seven males and three females between 12pm and 1pm on Wednesday, September 13.

She also has links to the Forfar, Brechin and Arbroath areas of Angus.

Libbi is described as white, 5ft 6ins in height with a slim build and dark blonde hair.

She also has hazel eyes and sometimes wears glasses.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black sleeveless shirt, which has white logos all over the front, a grey-coloured hoodie and blue jeans.

She often wears Uggs or black military-style boots and a camouflage jacket or a burgundy hoodie.

Inspector Gordon Anderson of Kirkcaldy Police Station said: "I'd ask anyone who may have seen Libbi since Monday, or has any information about her whereabouts, to get in touch with us.

"If Libbi sees this appeal, I'd urge her to contact either us or someone she trusts as soon as possible and let us know that she is safe."

Those with information can contact Kirkcaldy Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0177 for September 12.

