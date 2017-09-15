Teenager charged after pupil slashed in school canteen

The attack happened at a high school in West Lothian just before 9am on Friday.

Slashed: A 14-year-old was assaulted in school canteen.

A teenager has been charged with serious assault after a 14-year-old boy was slashed in a school canteen.

The victim has been taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston with a serious facial injury.

A 13-year-old boy has now been charged in connection with the assault.

A report will be submitted to the Children's Reporter and the Procurator Fiscal.

Superintendent Craig Smith of Lothians & Scottish Borders Division said: "Violent incidents of this nature are thankfully rare in West Lothian schools and we are continuing to work with West Lothian Council to reassure pupils and the wider community.

"There will be a continued police presence at the school for the time-being and additional support will be in place for pupils as they return to school on Wednesday.

"I would encourage any pupils or parents with concerns to contact either staff at the school or their local police station via 101."

