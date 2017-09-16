Police catch swan loose on M8 near Edinburgh Airport

Officers were called to the Claylands Interchange at around 10.30am on Sunday.

Swan: Bird caught by officers on M8 (file pic). PA

Police have caught a swan running loose on the M8 near Edinburgh Airport.

Officers were called to the Claylands Interchange at around 10.30am on Saturday.

The swan was caught and removed shortly before 11.30am and handed over to the Scottish SPCA.

The bird is not believed to have been harmed by its misadventure.

Earlier this year a dog running loose on the M8 caused delays for motorists.

Traffic on the Kingston Bridge in Glasgow was brought to a halt while the dog was retrieved by police.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.