Emergency services were called to the Edinburgh landmark at around 7am on Saturday.

Rescue: Man was lowered down hill by firefighters. @Doug356

A man has been left seriously injured after falling 40ft from Arthur's Seat.

The man, who had suffered serious head injuries, was lowered down the hill by firefighters before being airlifted off by a coastguard helicopter.

He was flown to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, while another man with shoulder injuries was taken to hospital by ambulance.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5578141322001-man-seriously-injured-in-40ft-plunge-from-arthur-s-seat.jpg" />

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received a call from police about a male casualty who had fallen 40ft down Arthur's Seat.

"We mobilised line rescue teams from Tolcross fire station and a search and rescue helicopter was mobilised to assist.

"One male casualty had severe head injuries was lowered with line equipment and removed by the helicopter.

"One further male casualty with shoulder injuries was taken to the Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service."

