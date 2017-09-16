Man seriously injured in 40ft plunge from Arthur's Seat
Emergency services were called to the Edinburgh landmark at around 7am on Saturday.
A man has been left seriously injured after falling 40ft from Arthur's Seat.
Emergency services were called to the Edinburgh landmark at around 7am on Saturday.
The man, who had suffered serious head injuries, was lowered down the hill by firefighters before being airlifted off by a coastguard helicopter.
He was flown to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, while another man with shoulder injuries was taken to hospital by ambulance.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received a call from police about a male casualty who had fallen 40ft down Arthur's Seat.
"We mobilised line rescue teams from Tolcross fire station and a search and rescue helicopter was mobilised to assist.
"One male casualty had severe head injuries was lowered with line equipment and removed by the helicopter.
"One further male casualty with shoulder injuries was taken to the Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.