Two motorists seriously injured in A92 road crash

The road was shut following the crash in Fife at 4.55am on Saturday.

Fife: A92 shut following crash (file pic). ©STV

Two motorists have been left seriously injured after a collision on the A92.

The road was shut following the crash north of Ladybank in Fife at 4.55am on Saturday.

Both drivers are being treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision earlier this morning.

"At around 4.55am a white VW Up was in collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa on the A92 north of Ladybank.

"Both drivers suffered serious injuries and were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment."

Sergeant Alastair Purvis asked anyone with any information to contact officers.

