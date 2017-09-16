Firefighters tackle blaze at bar started during break-in

Crews were called to the Clachan Bar in Whitburn at around 5.45am on Saturday.

Whitburn: Break-in at Clachan bar. Google 2017

Firefighters have tackled a fire started at a bar during a break-in.

Crews were called to the Clachan Bar in Whitburn, West Lothian, at around 5.45am on Saturday.

Nobody was injured and a spokesman for the bar said the fire had only caused "minimal damage".

However, police have asked anyone with any information about the blaze to contact them.

Detective constable Barry Carlin said: "We are still trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this wilful fire-raising but thankfully no-one was injured as a result of the fire.

"It was quickly brought under control by emergency services, however the consequences of this act could have been far worse.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at the time of the incident, and similarly for anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation to contact police immediately."

