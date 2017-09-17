Edinburgh Waverley evacuated over fire causing rail delays

An air conditioning unit at the station is believed to have caught fire on Sunday morning.

Evacuation: Firefighters called to Waverley Station. Jinty

Edinburgh Waverley Station was evacuated following a fire, causing major disruption to rail travel.

Police and fire crews were called to the station after the alarm was raised at around 10.50am on Sunday.

The fire, which is believed to have been caused by a faulty air conditioner, was extinguished at 11.30am.

The incident was not terror-related, Police Scotland said, and the station reopened at 11.40am.

An increased number of armed police have been present at Scottish stations following an attack on a London tube train on Friday.

A spokesman for ScotRail said trains travelling via Edinburgh Waverley would be delayed or cancelled.

