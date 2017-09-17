Mother's appeal to teenage daughter missing for six days

Elizabeth Toledo, also known as Libbi, went missing on Monday, September 11.

The mother of a teenage girl missing for almost a week has appealed to her to return home.

Elizabeth Toledo, also known as Libbi, walked out of an assisted living facility in Kirkcaldy on Monday.

The 17-year-old, who has autism, ADHD and has attempted suicide in the past, has been in care for several years.

Speaking on Sunday, her mother Judi Toledo said: "I just want her back safe. Obviously she's not in any trouble - I just want to know that she's okay.

"I don't care what's happened, just come home."

Libbi may have been seen with a group of people in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday and there was another potential sighting of the teenager in the town on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, police have searched homes in the area and interviewed Libbi's friends.

Inspector Gordon Anderson of Kirkcaldy Police Station said: "I'd ask anyone who may have seen Libbi since Monday - or has any information about her whereabouts - to get in touch with us.

"If Libbi sees this appeal, I'd urge her to contact either us or someone she trusts as soon as possible and let us know that she is safe."

