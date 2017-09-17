Thousands join Kiltwalk to raise money for good causes

Participants set off on the 26-mile walk from Murrayfield at 9am on Sunday.

Kiltwalk: Thousands join charity event. Elaine Livingstone

About 3000 people have taken part in the 2017 Edinburgh Kiltwalk.

More than 700 charities are set to benefit from the Kiltwalk, which is Scotland's biggest charity event.

Organiser Sir Tom Hunter said: "I am overwhelmed by the energy and enthusiasm displayed by each and every person who took part in the Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk.

Elaine Livingstone

"Their dedication and determination to raise funds for charities big and small is admirable.

"The atmosphere in BT Murrayfield and on the route today was nothing short of extraordinary."

More than £1.3m has already been distributed to charities following this year's Glasgow Kiltwalk.

The money is distributed through the STV Children's Appeal, the official grant-making partner of the event.

Elaine Livingstone

