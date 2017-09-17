Eight hurt as bus roof torn off in hospital bridge crash

The double-decker collided with a bridge at Western General Hospital on Sunday.

Bus crash: Double-decker collided with bridge (file pic). Ross Colquhoun

Eight people have been injured after a bus collided with a walkway at Edinburgh's Western General Hospital.

The top of the double-decker appeared to have been sheared off in the collision shortly before 3.30pm on Sunday.

None of those hurt in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries, a Police Scotland spokesman said.

They added: "Emergency services were called to the grounds of the Western General Hospital on Crew Road South at 3.25pm on Sunday.

"A number of people on the bus were injured and are receiving treatment. At the moment their injuries are being assessed.

"The emergency services are remaining at the scene but access to the hospital remains unaffected."

The bridge the bus collided with features signs warning drivers that the maximum height capable of passing underneath is 12ft.

