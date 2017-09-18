Huge tailbacks as M90 closed after van goes up in flames
A section of the M90 has been closed after a van went up in flames.
The blaze happened southbound at Glenfarg, Perth and Kinross, at 8.10am on Monday.
Huge tailbacks are being caused between Perth and Inverkeithing.
Police closed the southbound carriageway for more than an hour while drivers heading north were only able to use the hard shoulder.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We had two appliances from Kinross and Auchtermuchty at the scene."
