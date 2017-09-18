Huge tailbacks as M90 closed after van goes up in flames

The blaze happened southbound at Glenfarg, Perth and Kinross, on Monday.

M90: Southbound carriageway closed. Scott Webster

A section of the M90 has been closed after a van went up in flames.

The blaze happened southbound at Glenfarg, Perth and Kinross, at 8.10am on Monday.

Huge tailbacks are being caused between Perth and Inverkeithing.

Police closed the southbound carriageway for more than an hour while drivers heading north were only able to use the hard shoulder.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We had two appliances from Kinross and Auchtermuchty at the scene."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.