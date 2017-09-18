Two charged after cocaine worth £100,000 seized by police
The discovery was made by officers on Lower Friarton Road in Perth on Friday.
Cocaine worth £100,000 has been seized by police in Perth.
Two men have been charged in relation the haul.
The men, aged 52 and 54, are expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.
