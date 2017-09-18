Bus bridge crash at Edinburgh hospital is investigated

Eight people were injured and the roof was torn off the bus at the Western General.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5579353953001-bus-crash.jpg" />

An investigation is under way after a bus crashed into a hospital walkway leaving eight people injured.

The roof of the double-decker bus was sheared off in the crash at Edinburgh's Western General on Sunday.

The number 113 East Coast bus struck the overhead walkway shortly before 3.30pm, sending shattered glass onto the road.

None of those hurt suffered life-threatening injuries.

A spokesman for East Coast Buses said: "Our first concern is with everyone involved in this incident and our thoughts are with those injured and their families.

"It's too early to know the full circumstances of what happened.

"We are cooperating fully with the police and will be carrying out our own investigation."

Police Scotland have said access to the hospital remains unaffected.

A spokesman said earlier: "Emergency services were called to the grounds of the Western General Hospital on Crew Road South at 3.25pm on Sunday.

"A number of people on the bus were injured and are receiving treatment. At the moment their injuries are being assessed."

Crash: Roof was sheared off. Alan Simpson

