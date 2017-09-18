Man quizzed over rape of woman in town centre courtyard

The attack allegedly happened near Candleriggs Court in Alloa, Clackmannanshire.

Candleriggs Court: Area has been cordoned off. Google 2017/PA

A woman has allegedly been raped in a town centre courtyard.

The attack is said to have happened near Candleriggs Court in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A woman in her 20s is receiving specialist support following the alleged incident.

A man has been detained in connection with the attack.

Officers will be patrolling the area while a cordon has been put in place.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "I am keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Candleriggs Court area of Alloa yesterday morning.

"There will be additional officers on patrol to offer reassurance and I would encourage anyone who may be able to assist to speak to them or call police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.