Two guinea pigs found abandoned in buggy at park

Bramble and Blackberry were discovered in a park on the outskirts of Bonnyrig.

Dumped: The little guinea pigs are now in the care of the SSPCA. Scottish SPCA

A pair of cuddly guinea pigs are recovering after being dumped in a buggy and left abandoned in a park.

Scotland's animal welfare charity was alerted on Saturday after the pair were discovered in a park on the outskirts of Bonnyrigg, Midlothian by a member of the public the night before.

Senior inspector Stuart Murray said: "This was a very cruel act and the pair could have easily escaped their cage and been injured or even killed by a car.

"We're very glad they were rescued before they came to harm.

"We are asking anyone in the area who may know who dumped them in this way to contact us as soon as possible on 03000 999 999."

The guinea pigs, who have been named Bramble and Blackberry by staff in Edinburgh, will now stay in the care of the rescue team until they find the loving new home they deserve.

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

