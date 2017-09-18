Girl, 12, screams for help after approached by driver 

She was frightened by the man at a bus stop near the Meadows in Edinburgh.

A 12-year-old girl was forced to scream for help after a man approached her at a bus stop.

The incident happened in Causewayside near the Meadows in Edinburgh.

A man approached the girl in a silver car at a bus stop outside Summerhall before driving off.

He returned, got out of the vehicle and approached her before the schoolgirl was forced to scream for help.

A passer-by came to her aid before the man fled. The man is described as being Asian with black hair.

Detective sergeant Andy MacRae said: "I would like to thank the man who came to help the girl who was frightened by being approached by someone she did not know.

"I am keen to speak to him or anyone who was in the area of the south east corner of the Meadows on Friday afternoon and may have witnessed this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

