Bus driver charged after double-decker hit hospital bridge

Seven people were injured after the bus hit a walkway at Edinburgh's Western General.

A bus driver has been charged with dangerous driving after a double-decker crashed into a hospital walkway, leaving seven people injured.

The roof of the number 113 East Coast bus was sheared off in the crash at Edinburgh's Western General around 3.30pm on Sunday.

The injured passengers were aged between 14 and 60 years old, with six being taken to hospital for treatment at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

None of those hurt suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police Scotland said the 21-year-old driver of the bus had been charged with dangerous driving.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and police urged anyone with information to get in touch via 101.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Thankfully, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

"The road was reopened around 8.45pm while investigations were conducted at the scene and the vehicle was recovered.

"The 21-year-old driver has been charged with dangerous driving and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

NHS Lothian has announced the walkway is currently under going safety checks.

Chris Stirling, site director of the Western General Hospital said: "Safety checks are being carried out on the overhead walkway at the Western General Hospital following the incident on Sunday, and a full structural survey is under way.

"As a precaution, the bridge is currently closed.

"The rest of the hospital is unaffected and there has been minimal disruption to services."

A spokesman for East Coast buses said: "Our first concern is with everyone involved in this incident and our thoughts are with those injured and their families.

"It's too early to know the full circumstances of what happened.

"We are cooperating fully with the police and will be carrying out our own investigation."

