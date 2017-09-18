Man whose body was found in popular forest identified

The 26-year-old was found in Devilla Forest, with his death treated as unexplained.

Discovery: Body could have lain in woods for months. CC by Richard Webb / Cropped

Police have identified a man whose body was found in a Fife forest popular with walkers and cyclists.

The 26-year-old man's body was found in Devilla Forest in Kincardine on Sunday, September 3, with his death being treated as unexplained.

Police launched an appeal to help identify him, saying the man could have lain there for several weeks or months before he was found.

On Monday, Police Scotland said he had originally been from the Tees Valley area of England and had been living in Dunfermline.

His family have requested his name not be made public.

Detectives say further forensic inquiries will take place.

Detective inspector Kelly McEwan, of Dunfermline CID, said: "The cause of death remains unexplained and we're continuing to work to get answers for the man's family, who we're providing support to at this sad time.

"I want to thank those who've offered information so far and would continue to ask anyone who may be able to help, or who may have seen the man in the Devilla Forest area around Thursday, August 17, to get in touch as soon as possible."

The man was last seen wearing outdoor clothing including a blue Kalenji T-shirt and black Quechua walking shoes were found with the body, along with a rucksack and glasses.

Those with information can contact Dunfermline CID via 101, quoting incident number 1754 of September 3.

