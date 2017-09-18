Mother of missing daughter tells of feeling 'helpless'

Libbi Toledo, 17, disappeared a week ago after leaving an assisted living facility.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5579626512001-judi-toledo.jpg" />

The mother of a teenager who has been missing for a week says she feels "helpless" as police continue to try and track her down.

Elizabeth Toledo, also known as Libbi, disappeared last Monday from an assisted living facility in Kirkcaldy, Fife, following an argument with staff.

The 17-year-old, who has autism, ADHD and has attempted suicide in the past, has been in care for several years.

Police have searched homes in Kirkcaldy and interviewed Libbi's friends in a bid to trace her.

She may have been seen with a group of people in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday and there was another potential sighting of the teenager in the town on Friday night.

A woman wearing a green jacket and blue jeans was seen with a man in his late 20s or early 30s with blonde hair styled in a mohawk and a black bomber jacket on Alison Street at around 7.45pm.

Libbi's mother, Judi Toledo, called the teenager highly vulnerable and "suggestible" and said she is "worried sick" for her daughter.

Libbi Toledo: 17-year-old has been in care for several years. Police Scotland

Speaking to STV News on Monday, she described what it felt like to be the parent of a missing child.

She said: "It just feels like part of your heart is ripped out. You're helpless, there's nothing you can do.

"You've got to trust that the police, and everybody putting out appeals, and everybody looking and keeping their eyes open - you've got to trust everybody else.

"You sit and you hope the phone rings but at the same time you hope it doesn't ring, in case it's bad news. Any time there's a knock at the door it's terrifying."

Ms Toledo added: "I just miss her. I don't care what's happened this week, I don't care what trouble she thinks she's in, I just want her home."

Libbi is described as white, 5ft 6in, with a slim build and auburn hair with blonde ends. She also has hazel eyes and sometimes wears glasses.

She often wears Uggs or black military-style boots and a camouflage jacket or a burgundy hoodie.

Inspector Gordon Anderson said on Sunday: "I'm keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the female we believe may have been Libbi, and the man together in Alison Street or indeed anywhere else on Friday night or at any time over the weekend."

Those with information can contact Kirkcaldy Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0177 for September 12.

