  • STV
  • MySTV

Mother of missing daughter tells of feeling 'helpless'

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Libbi Toledo, 17, disappeared a week ago after leaving an assisted living facility.

The mother of a teenager who has been missing for a week says she feels "helpless" as police continue to try and track her down.

Elizabeth Toledo, also known as Libbi, disappeared last Monday from an assisted living facility in Kirkcaldy, Fife, following an argument with staff.

The 17-year-old, who has autism, ADHD and has attempted suicide in the past, has been in care for several years.

Police have searched homes in Kirkcaldy and interviewed Libbi's friends in a bid to trace her.

She may have been seen with a group of people in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday and there was another potential sighting of the teenager in the town on Friday night.

A woman wearing a green jacket and blue jeans was seen with a man in his late 20s or early 30s with blonde hair styled in a mohawk and a black bomber jacket on Alison Street at around 7.45pm.

Libbi's mother, Judi Toledo, called the teenager highly vulnerable and "suggestible" and said she is "worried sick" for her daughter.

Libbi Toledo: 17-year-old has been in care for several years.
Libbi Toledo: 17-year-old has been in care for several years. Police Scotland

Speaking to STV News on Monday, she described what it felt like to be the parent of a missing child.

She said: "It just feels like part of your heart is ripped out. You're helpless, there's nothing you can do.

"You've got to trust that the police, and everybody putting out appeals, and everybody looking and keeping their eyes open - you've got to trust everybody else.

"You sit and you hope the phone rings but at the same time you hope it doesn't ring, in case it's bad news. Any time there's a knock at the door it's terrifying."

Ms Toledo added: "I just miss her. I don't care what's happened this week, I don't care what trouble she thinks she's in, I just want her home."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1397945-mother-s-appeal-to-teenage-daughter-missing-for-six-days/ | default

Libbi is described as white, 5ft 6in, with a slim build and auburn hair with blonde ends. She also has hazel eyes and sometimes wears glasses.

She often wears Uggs or black military-style boots and a camouflage jacket or a burgundy hoodie.

Inspector Gordon Anderson said on Sunday: "I'm keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the female we believe may have been Libbi, and the man together in Alison Street or indeed anywhere else on Friday night or at any time over the weekend."

Those with information can contact Kirkcaldy Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0177 for September 12.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.