Thirty firefighters tackle huge blaze at recycling centre
The incident happened at Kinneil Kerse Recycling Centre on Grangemouth Road, Bo'ness.
Around 30 firefighters have been called to tackle a huge blaze at a recycling centre.
The incident happened at Kinneil Kerse Recycling Centre on Grangemouth Road in Bo'ness.
Six appliances and a water carrier were used to deal with the fire, which happened at 7.40pm on Monday.
STV News understands a large amount of compost has gone up in flames.
Firefighters are still tackling the blaze.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Crews are using high powered hoses."
