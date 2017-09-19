Thirty firefighters tackle huge blaze at recycling centre

The incident happened at Kinneil Kerse Recycling Centre on Grangemouth Road, Bo'ness.

Bo'ness: Crews still tackling blaze. Google 2017/STV

Around 30 firefighters have been called to tackle a huge blaze at a recycling centre.

The incident happened at Kinneil Kerse Recycling Centre on Grangemouth Road in Bo'ness.

Six appliances and a water carrier were used to deal with the fire, which happened at 7.40pm on Monday.

STV News understands a large amount of compost has gone up in flames.

Firefighters are still tackling the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Crews are using high powered hoses."

