Man accused of assaulting newborn babies in Edinburgh

Liam Simpson, 22, is due to go on trial following the alleged attacks in Edinburgh.

Court: Accused of inflicting injuries on babies.

A man is due to go on trial accused of assaulting two babies in Edinburgh.

Liam Simpson, 22, is accused of attacking the first baby boy when he was a month old by repeatedly inflicting blunt force trauma to his head at a house in the city in December 2014.

He is also charged with assaulting another baby boy over a four-month period from December 2016 at another house in Edinburgh.

Simpson pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Solicitor advocate Ann Ogg lodged special defences of alibi and incrimination in relation to the first 2014 charge.

He is also accused of assaulting the second child from when he was two months old, on various occasions between December 28, 2016 and March 17, 2017, at another flat in Edinburgh.

Prosecutors claim Simpson hit him on the leg with a monitor, struck his head against taps and pushed his face under water and caused him to struggle to breathe.

He is further alleged to have thrown him into the air, pressed his fingers onto his body, pushed his legs, compressed his body and did "inflict blunt force trauma on his head and body by means to the prosecutor unknown".

Simpson is accused of either assaulting the second child to his severe injury and danger of life or alternatively culpably and recklessly causing injuries to the danger of his life.

Judge Lady Scott fixed a trial for December at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.