Man sexually abused two children over four-year period

David Potts was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Abuse: David Potts has been jailed for seven years. Police Scotland

A man described by police as a "predator" sexually abused two young children over a four-year period.

David Potts has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after being found guilty of five offences against two boys between 2003 and 2007.

The 58-year-old was convicted at Edinburgh High Court on Tuesday and has also been registered as a sex offender.

Potts abused the two boys in the Kirkcaldy area between 2003 and 2007 when they were aged between seven and nine.

He was caught after one of his victims reported the abuse last year.

During his trial he denied the offences and showed no remorse when convicted.

Detective Constable Ross French of Fife's Public Protection Unit said: "One of the victims very bravely reported the abuse to a person he trusted in March 2016, which led to police being contacted and we began a thorough investigation.

"Potts is a predator who has refused to admit his guilt and shown no remorse for his crimes.

"I want to commend the victims for their courage throughout the investigation and trial. The men finally have justice and I hope that this helps them to move forward."

Police Scotland treat all reports of sexual crimes with the utmost seriousness and have detectives dedicated to investigating such offences.

Anyone with information on sexual crime can contact Police Scotland on 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

