Private school pupil expelled after taking ecstasy

The 16-year-old was seen fidgeting and appeared agitated at a school church service.

School: Staff and pupils 'shocked'.

A pupil at a top Scottish private school has been expelled after he turned up to a church service having taken ecstasy.

The 16-year-old boy was seen to be fidgeting and appeared agitated during a chapel service at Fettes College on Sunday, September 10.

He was checked over by staff before police were called in the following day.

The boarding school later confirmed a pupil had been permanently excluded for consuming a Class A drug.

Fettes is one of the most prestigious institutions in the country and charges up to £33,000 for tuition.

The school's headmaster, Geoffrey Stanford, said: "The use of a Class A substance has shocked both pupils and staff.

"We are, however, in no way complacent and know this is a national issue. It is one which we treat very seriously.

"We therefore do a great deal of robust pro-active education with children through PSE lessons, in houses and through tutorial sessions.

"We emphasise and highlight the dangers associated with drugs as well as the consequences of their use."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating after a 16-year-old boy took unwell at a school on Sunday, September 10, that was reported to police on Monday, September 11.

"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.