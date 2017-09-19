Hurricane Maria: Father desperate for son's return

Steven Thompson told his father violence had broken out in the wake of the hurricane.

Hurricane: David Thompson, left, and his son Steven, right.

A father has told of his desperation to get his son home from the British Virgin Islands as the territory braces for a second hurricane.

David Thompson's son Steven told him he had been left with nothing following Hurricane Irma.

The 41-year-old had been working on the islands as a chef when he was caught up in the storm, and has had only intermittent contact with his family.

He said violence in the aftermath of the hurricane had led to people being shot and women being raped.

David, from Bonnyrigg in Midlothian, has appealed to the Foreign Office for help, as the islands prepare for Hurricane Maria to hit on Tuesday or Wednesday.

He told STV News: "It's a nightmare, I can't sleep at night. I just want him home to make sure he's safe.

"I spoke to him last night, he said 'Dad, I've nothing. I don't have a penny.'

"I don't know how to get him home and now there's another hurricance, Cat 5, which has hit.

"When he spoke to me about a week ago for five minutes he broke down, he really broke down."

David continued: "He said dad, there are people getting shot, there are women getting raped. He was scared to go out.

"He made a joke at one point and said they're only shooting people that have got money, and he's not got any.

"Friday night was the first meal he's had in five days."

