Boy, 13, in court for 'slashing pupil in school canteen'

The boy allegedly attacked another boy, 14, with a knife in West Lothian.

Charges: Teenager appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court (file pic). STV

A 13-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of slashing a pupil at a West Lothian secondary school.

The boy appeared on petition at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday where he faced a total of five charges in connection with an incident on Friday September 15.

He made no plea and was freed on bail after spending three days in custody at a secure unit near Glasgow.

The accused, who lives in West Lothian, was charged with assault to injury and assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He was also accused of threatening or abusive behaviour, having an article with a blade or point in a public place and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The teenager is expected to make a second court appearance to be committed for trial later in September.

