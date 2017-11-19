  • STV
  • MySTV

Hogmanay fireworks in Edinburgh to feature special score

STV

A band and composer have been commissioned to create a 'soundscape' for the display.

Hogmanay: Edinburgh to enjoy 'sound and light spectacle'.
Hogmanay: Edinburgh to enjoy 'sound and light spectacle'. PA

The fireworks display at Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations will be choreographed to a score written for the occasion for the first time.

Event producers Underbelly have commissioned Niteworks, a band from from Skye, and film and theatre composer and sound designer Dan Jones to create a "soundscape" for the midnight fireworks show.

Niteworks, who are performing at the street party, fuse Gaelic language and traditional music with electronic influences.

Several tracks from their latest album will be developed into a nine-minute work to accompany the fireworks display, which has been designed by Titanium.

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, said: "This is probably one of the most exciting things to happen to fireworks in Edinburgh since the first recorded firework was set off at Edinburgh Castle in 1507.

"Those attending the street party, concert in the gardens or ceilidh under the castle will be treated to an exceptional sound and light spectacle.

"Niteworks, Dan Jones and Titanium are mighty individually but as a trio they are creating an epic midnight moment for those at Edinburgh's Hogmanay to enjoy."

Rag'n'Bone Man, Declan McKenna and Nina Nesbitt will be playing the concert in the gardens while performers on other stages include Human League, Sacred Paws and Treacherous Orchestra.

Niteworks said they were delighted to be taking part in the event.

https://stv.tv/news/entertainment/1400877-full-line-up-of-edinburgh-hogmanay-performers-announced/ | default

Allan MacDonald, the group's piper, said: "It really is an honour. We were thrilled to be asked to perform live for the street party, but to be asked to put the music together with Dan for the fireworks has just been something else entirely.

"We're a bit lost for words on how to describe this one.

"The original brief we got was to try to recreate the sound of Scotland, tomorrow.

"To do this, we felt it was important to include songs in both Gaelic and in English, and also to have a tune on the pipes for immediately when the bells come in."

He continued: "Straight away we spent a whole day just watching New Year's Eve fireworks displays from around the world.

"It's interesting to see the different styles; London and Melbourne are quite pop and contemporary, whereas Tokyo or Dubai, for example, are more traditional/classic.

"We're aiming for a vibe something in-between these styles that people will hopefully enjoy bringing the bells in to."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1393775-edinburgh-s-hogmanay-to-feature-six-hour-street-carnival/ | default

Mr Jones said: "I've been working with Nitework's very beautiful music to create even more light and shade and really draw out the drama for Titanium to work with on the visual front.

"It's been a fantastic collaboration and they have been very generous."

Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations run for three days in the capital city, drawing in an estimated 150,000 people from elsewhere in the UK and around the world.

Councillor Donald Wilson, culture and communities convener at Edinburgh City Council, said: "For decades, all eyes have turned to Edinburgh for our Hogmanay midnight moment.

"This year, for the first time ever, all ears will be listening in too as Niteworks and Dan Jones provide a live soundtrack to our famous fireworks display.

"Produced on behalf of the council for the enjoyment of all, Edinburgh's Hogmanay is the best New Year's Party in the world.

"Don't miss this extended, musical extravaganza as we say goodbye to 2017, and herald in the new year."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.