Major fire breaks out at popular pub in West Lothian

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the Ballencrieff pub in Bathgate on Sunday.

Ballencrieff: Bathgate pub blaze on ground floor. 2017 Google

Around 20 firefighters were sent to tackle a major fire which broke out at a popular pub in West Lothian.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the Ballencrieff pub in Hopetoun Street, Bathgate, at around 8.30am on Sunday.

Four fire appliances went to the scene and extinguished the blaze, which was located on the building's ground floor, with powerful water jets.

No one was injured in the incident.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said: "We were alerted at 8.31am on Sunday to reports of a fire at a public house in Bathgate.

"Operations control immediately mobilised four appliances to the scene at Hopetoun Street.

"Firefighters used powerful water jets to extinguish the fire located within the ground floor. There were no casualties.

"Crews remained on the scene carrying out dampening down operations until the area was made safe."

