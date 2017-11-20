Body of teenager found after suspected drugs overdose
Meighan Reid, 17, was discovered dead at Caddon Court in Innerleithen, Borders.
The body of a 17-year-old girl has been found after a suspected drugs overdose.
Emergency services were called to Caddon Court in Innerleithen, Borders.
Meighan Reid was found dead in the block of flats on Saturday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained.
"However, the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.
"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
