Tributes to mother who died after being hit by motorbike

Josephine Fernie, 53, of Anstruther, Fife, was struck on the A917 on Thursday.

A917: Motorcyclist remains in hospital. Google 2017/PA

A mother who died after being struck by a motorbike has been named.

Josephine Fernie died in the incident on the A917 between Anstruther and Pittenweem in Fife.

The 53-year-old, of Anstruther, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 6pm on Thursday.

A man, 45, who was riding the Triumph TT600 motorcycle, remains in hospital.

Ms Fernie's family described her as the "most loving mum in the world".

They said: "Josephine was a remarkable woman who would do anything for anyone.

"She was the most loving, caring wife anyone could have as well as the most loving mum in the world, always there when you wanted a laugh."

Inspector Brenda Sinclair said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with Josephine's family as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

"Enquiries into the full circumstances of this collision are still ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

