Woman raped in woods and forensic officers called in

Dunnikier Woods: Route cordoned off by police. Diane Collins Ness

A woman has been raped in woods on the edge of a Fife town.

Police cordoned off the route, which is popular with dog walkers, following the rape at 7.30pm on Friday.

Forensic officers were also called.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Fife are investigating following a report of a sexual assault in the Dunnikier Woods area of Kirkcaldy.

"The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Friday.

"Inquiries are currently ongoing and officers are following a positive line of investigation."

