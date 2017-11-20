Woman raped in woods and forensic officers called in
The attack happened in Dunnikier Woods in Kirkcaldy, Fife, at 7.30pm on Friday.
A woman has been raped in woods on the edge of a Fife town.
The attack happened in Dunnikier Woods in Kirkcaldy.
Police cordoned off the route, which is popular with dog walkers, following the rape at 7.30pm on Friday.
Forensic officers were also called.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Fife are investigating following a report of a sexual assault in the Dunnikier Woods area of Kirkcaldy.
"The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Friday.
"Inquiries are currently ongoing and officers are following a positive line of investigation."
