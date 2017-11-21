  • STV
  • MySTV

Three rally deaths could have been avoided, sheriff rules

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Safety checks at the Jim Clark Rally, where three people died, were 'weak and inadequate'.

Rally: Safety checks were 'inadequate'.
Rally: Safety checks were 'inadequate'.

A sheriff has ruled the deaths of three people at the Jim Clark Rally three years ago could have been avoided.

Iain Provan, 64, Betty Allan, 63, and 71-year old John Stern died when they were struck by a car at the rally in May 2014.

The incident took place moments after the car had crossed a humpback bridge at a stage near Swinton in the Scottish Borders.

In a written ruling following a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Kenneth Maciver said "weak, ambiguous, and ultimately inadequate" safety checks had been in place.

The sheriff said reasonable precautions could have been taken which could have avoided the deaths.

He said the area north of the Leet Bridge, where the spectators were struck, should have been clearly marked to prohibit people from standing there.

The inquiry also examined the death of Joy Robson, who died during the Snowman Rally in February 2013.

He said there were "no reasonable precautions" which could have been taken which would have prevented her death.

'Prohibited areas should be very clearly marked with positive and easily recognised taping and signage'
Sheriff Kenneth Maciver

Regarding the Jim Clark Rally deaths, sheriff Maciver said a car being driven by David Carney skidded for "reasons which cannot be precisely ascertained" and struck the three spectators in a field next to the track.

He said the field where they were standing should have been clearly marked "so that it clearly prohibited spectators or photographers from standing anywhere in that area."

The sheriff ruled the system for checking the work of stage commanders was "weak, ambiguous, and ultimately inadequate".

Issuing a number of recommendations, the sheriff said marshals must prevent spectators from entering prohibited areas in future rallies.

He said: "Prohibited areas should be very clearly marked with positive and easily recognised taping and signage."

The sheriff noted the car which crashed at the Jim Clark Rally came to a stop inside what should have been a prohibited area, but it could have travelled further if it had not hit a post.

He further noted that marshal numbers were "close to being insufficient" at certain points.

The fatal accident inquiry heard evidence over a ten-week period in 2017.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.