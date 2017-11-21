Three rally deaths could have been avoided, sheriff rules

Safety checks at the Jim Clark Rally, where three people died, were 'weak and inadequate'.

Rally: Safety checks were 'inadequate'.

A sheriff has ruled the deaths of three people at the Jim Clark Rally three years ago could have been avoided.

Iain Provan, 64, Betty Allan, 63, and 71-year old John Stern died when they were struck by a car at the rally in May 2014.

The incident took place moments after the car had crossed a humpback bridge at a stage near Swinton in the Scottish Borders.

In a written ruling following a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Kenneth Maciver said "weak, ambiguous, and ultimately inadequate" safety checks had been in place.

The sheriff said reasonable precautions could have been taken which could have avoided the deaths.

He said the area north of the Leet Bridge, where the spectators were struck, should have been clearly marked to prohibit people from standing there.

The inquiry also examined the death of Joy Robson, who died during the Snowman Rally in February 2013.

He said there were "no reasonable precautions" which could have been taken which would have prevented her death.

'Prohibited areas should be very clearly marked with positive and easily recognised taping and signage' Sheriff Kenneth Maciver

Regarding the Jim Clark Rally deaths, sheriff Maciver said a car being driven by David Carney skidded for "reasons which cannot be precisely ascertained" and struck the three spectators in a field next to the track.

He said the field where they were standing should have been clearly marked "so that it clearly prohibited spectators or photographers from standing anywhere in that area."

The sheriff ruled the system for checking the work of stage commanders was "weak, ambiguous, and ultimately inadequate".

Issuing a number of recommendations, the sheriff said marshals must prevent spectators from entering prohibited areas in future rallies.

He said: "Prohibited areas should be very clearly marked with positive and easily recognised taping and signage."

The sheriff noted the car which crashed at the Jim Clark Rally came to a stop inside what should have been a prohibited area, but it could have travelled further if it had not hit a post.

He further noted that marshal numbers were "close to being insufficient" at certain points.

The fatal accident inquiry heard evidence over a ten-week period in 2017.

