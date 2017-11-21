Two arrested after Tasers and drugs found in house raid

Unlicensed air weapons were also recovered from a property in Ballingry, Fife.

Taser: Two appeared in court on Monday (file pic). PA

Two people have been arrested after Tasers, unlicensed air weapons and drugs were found in a home.

Police found around £1500 of class B and C drugs at the house on Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry, on Saturday.

A 57-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested following the raid.



They appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff court on Monday and were remanded in custody.

Sergeant Neil McGurk of Dunfermline community investigation unit said: "These arrests are a direct result of intelligence given to us by members of the public who have made it clear to us that they will not tolerate drug crime.

"Whenever we receive information from the public relating to drugs offences, we will carry out a robust investigation and enforcement action."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.