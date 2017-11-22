Two-vehicle crash outside shops forces closure of road

Emergency services were called to Ferry Road in Drylaw, Edinburgh, during rush hour.

Crash: Bus routes were diverted. Google 2017

A road has been closed in Edinburgh following a crash involving two vehicles.

Emergency services were called to Ferry Road, outside Drylaw shops, at about 8.45am on Wednesday.

Police directed traffic following the collision, with bus routes being diverted nearby.

It is not currently known if there were any casualties in the crash.

