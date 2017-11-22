Man pointed imitation gun at shopkeeper in robbery bid

Another staff member seized the fake firearm from James Jaffray in Alloa.

Court: Jaffray was jailed for two years (file pic). PA

A man who pointed an imitation rifle at a shopkeeper during a failed robbery has been jailed for two years.

James Jaffray, 32, walked into the Keystore shop in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, with the imitation firearm on August 17 this year.

On Wednesday, the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Jaffray pointed the gun at Jabber Ali only for another staff member to immediately take the weapon away from him.

Jaffray, a prisoner at HMP Barlinnie, had earlier pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Ali and attempted robbery.

Judge Lord Summers was shown CCTV footage of the attempted robbery at the Menteith Court shop.

Defence solicitor advocate Krista Johnston said her client's motivation came from a desire to help his brother who owed local drug dealers money.

Ms Johnston told the court Jaffray admitted his guilt and had expressed remorse for his actions.

Jailing Jaffray for two years, Lord Summers said he would have imposed a three-year sentence were it not for the guilty plea.

