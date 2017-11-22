Kelpies artist to create giant steel sculpture of bear

Andy Scott's plan for a 16ft artwork outside Dunbar in East Lothian has been approved.

Artist's impression: Statue will be a tribute to John Muir. EMA Architects

The artist behind the Kelpies has been granted planning permission for a sculpture of a giant steel bear outside Dunbar.

Andy Scott's 16ft artwork, which will be placed off the A1 next to the East Lothian town, is a tribute to naturalist John Muir.

Muir, a son of Dunbar, was responsible for preserving many of America's national parks.

East Lothian Council has now granted permission for the statue to be erected despite opposition from Transport Scotland.

Councillors initially rejected the proposal in June, citing concerns about the impact it would have on traffic on the A1.

An appeal was lodged and the council's local review body overturned the decision last week.

Council: Concerns over impact on traffic. EMA Architects

A spokesman for the developers Hallhill said: "We are delighted that the council have supported the proposal and we look forward to working with them and Andy Scott to get this piece of public art erected in Dunbar next year."

The bear will be constructed in a similar style to the 100ft Kelpies statues near Falkirk, which opened in October 2013.

Visitors will be able to access the base of the bear sculpture via a walkway.

A spokeswoman for East Lothian Council said: "At their meeting of November 16, the council's local review body decided to overturn the original decision and grant planning permission for the proposed bear sculpture.

"The decision to grant planning permission now needs to be notified to Scottish ministers, who will decide whether or not to call the application in for their own determination.

"The reason for this notification is because the development would affect the A1 trunk road and Transport Scotland has advised against granting planning permission."

