Young schoolboy injured after being struck by car
The incident happened on Calder Road in Edinburgh at 4.20pm on Wednesday.
A young boy has been injured after being struck by a car in Edinburgh.
The incident happened on Calder Road near Saughton Prison at 4.20pm on Wednesday.
The youngster's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A stretch of the route has been shut heading eastbound at Stenhouse Road.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 4.20pm to attend Calder Road following reports that a young boy had been knocked down by a car."
