Young schoolboy injured after being struck by car

The incident happened on Calder Road in Edinburgh at 4.20pm on Wednesday.

Closed: Stretch of route shut. Google 2017/STV

A young boy has been injured after being struck by a car in Edinburgh.

The incident happened on Calder Road near Saughton Prison at 4.20pm on Wednesday.

The youngster's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A stretch of the route has been shut heading eastbound at Stenhouse Road.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 4.20pm to attend Calder Road following reports that a young boy had been knocked down by a car."

