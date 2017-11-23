Pedestrian knocked down by bus left seriously injured

Road closed after man struck on Eskbank Road in Bonnyrigg during rush hour.

Traffics: Diversions have been put in place. STV

A man has been seriously injured after he was knocked down by a bus in Midlothian.

The pedestrian was struck at about 8.30am on Thursday on Eskbank Road in Bonnyrigg.

Emergency services were called and the man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police and emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"The road was closed for a period of time but later reopened.

"Inquiries into the circumstances are currently ongoing."

