Apprentice trapped in garage's metal container by bullies

Ryan Donnelly and Alexander Watson terrorised their young colleague over nine months.

Bullying: Young apprentice was victim of abuse. PA

Two workplace bullies trapped a young apprentice in a metal container at a garage during a nine-month campaign of abuse.

Ryan Donnelly, 31, and Alexander Watson, 44, terrorised the young apprentice at the Cairngairn LTD garage on Forth Avenue Industrial Estate in Kirkcaldy between September 2016 and May this year.

On one occasion the pair forced their victim into a metal container and prevented him from escaping.

Donnelly also forcibly restrained and shaved the young man's eyebrows off.

In March this year, Watson injured the victim by striking him with a screwdriver.

The man was also punched on the body, had brake cleaner sprayed on him, an airbag thrown at him and paint sprayed in his face.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday Donnelly, from Letham Gait, Dalgety Bay, and Watson, of Christie Place, Kirkcaldy, admitted the abuse.

Donnelly pleaded guilty on summary complaint to two charges of assault and Watson admitted one charge of assault and a second of culpable and reckless conduct.

Defence solicitor Callum Cox, for Watson, said:"It initially started off as workplace banter" but said his client accepted he "crossed the line" to the extent the complainer reported the matter to the police.

Both men have now lost their jobs at the garage.

Sheriff Alastair Thornton placed both men on community payback orders with 12 months' supervision.

He ordered Donnelly to carry out 270 hours' unpaid work and Watson to carry out 245 hours' unpaid work.

