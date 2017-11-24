Robber steals cash in knife raid on Coral bookmakers

The incident happened in West Calder, West Lothian, on Thursday night at 8pm.

Robbed: The man stole a two figure sum of money from the shop. Google

A man armed with a knife has robbed a bookmakers in West Lothian.

The man entered the Coral Bookmakers on Union Square, West Calder, at about 8pm on Thursday and demanded staff hand over money.

He left shop and headed towards Hartwood Road with a two-figure sum of money.

Detective sergeant Lee McCall said: "Thankfully no one was hurt during this incident but staff and customers have been left shaken.

"The suspect is described as white, 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in, of slim build with a local accent.

"He was wearing a grey fleece top, camouflage scarf and black rimmed glasses.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the person responsible and we ask that anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or anyone who has seen anyone matching the description of the suspect, to contact police immediately."

