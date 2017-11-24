Man denies raping and murdering ex-girlfriend in flat

Frazer Neil is accused of strangling 21-year-old Hannah Dorans to death in Edinburgh.

Hannah Dorans: The 21-year-old died in February.

A man has denied raping and strangling his former partner to death in a flat in Edinburgh.

Frazer Neil, 24, appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow over the death of 21-year-old Hannah Dorans.

He is accused of killing her at a flat in Hutchison Road on February 11 by tightening a ligature around her neck.

Neil is also accused of causing alarm and distress to Ms Dorans' parents by sending a message to them on Facebook on March 1.

He is further accused of monitoring Ms Dorans' online access and taking her bank card away from her and removing £1000 from her bank account between January 1, 2016, and February 11 this year.

Neil allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards Ms Dorans, of Dalkeith, Midlothian, before her death by sending her abusive messages.

He is also accused of stealing a computer, printer and medical equipment on several occasions between January and December 31, 2016, at Castlebrae Business Centre, Edinburgh.

QC Brian McConnachie entered not guilty pleas to all the charges on Neil's behalf.

Mr McConnachie said: "This is a complex case and the defence are not in a position to have a trial fixed."

He added: "Mr Neil is not able to remember what happened on February 11."

Judge Lady Stacey continued the case until January next year.

