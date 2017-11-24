Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh lit up for Christmas

A month-long dazzling display of lights and sound will be launched on Friday night.

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Edinburgh as the city gets ready for a festive lights spectacular.

Christmas at the Botanics begins on Friday night as the visitor attraction is transformed into a dazzling display of lights and sound.

As night falls visitors can follow the trail along the garden's paths through the trees and shrubbery, which will be lit and aglow with festive cheer.

Lights: Visitors will be treated to a spectacular show. Botanic Gardens Edinburgh

The one-mile illuminated trail, which will be brought to life by 20km of cable powering thousands of lights, winds its way through the world famous Garden and promises to provide a "magical experience".

Visitors to the trail will start at John Hope Gateway before taking the path towards Inverleith House as 1000 spheres of light sit above the Crystal Lawn.

Children will be able to meet Father Christmas, who will be on hand with his elves to entertain the crowds.

There will also be a designated mistletoe area, where couples can share a festive kiss.

Father Christmas: Santa Claus will be there with his elves. © STV

The venue's glasshouses and Beech Hedge will also be transformed with a spectacular light show.

A selection of festive treats including spiced cider, mulled wine, hot chocolate and chestnuts roasted on an open fire will also be on offer.

The event runs from midnight on Friday 24 until December 30.

