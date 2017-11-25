Hunt for man who sexually assaulted woman on train

One of the victim's friends challenged the man after he attacked her on a train to Edinburgh.

Police: Attacker left at Haymarket. British Transport Police

Police are hunting for a man who sexually assaulted a young woman on a train to Edinburgh.

The attack took place around 6pm on Friday, October 27 on a train from Inverness to Edinburgh Waverley.

British Transport Police said a drunk man boarded the train at Kirkcaldy or Inverkeithing.

He approached a group of young people who were travelling together before attacking the woman.

One of the victim's friends challenged the man and he became aggressive before leaving the train at Haymarket.

Officers say they would like to speak to the victim and her friends as they have not yet spoken to police.

The man who attacked her is described as being bald with a medium build and was wearing a grey tartan scarf, a dark coat and dark trousers.

Anyone who recognises him has been asked to call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 555 of October 27.

