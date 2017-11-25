Former presenter John Leslie charged with sexual assault

The incident is said to have taken place at the Atik nightclub in Edinburgh.

Club: Crown office considering report from police. STV

Former television presenter John Leslie has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Edinburgh.

Leslie, 52, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 26-year-old woman on Sunday, June 25.

The incident is said to have taken place at the Atik nightclub in Tollcross.

The Crown Office has said it is considering a report from the police.

During his television career Leslie presented on Blue Peter, Wheel of Fortune and This Morning.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh have charged a 52-year-old man following a report that a 26-year-old woman was the victim of a sexual assault at a nightclub in the Tollcross area on Sunday, June 25."

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The Procurator Fiscal has received a report concerning a 52 year old male, in connection with an alleged incident in Edinburgh on June 25.

"The report is currently under consideration by the Procurator Fiscal."

