Diver airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty

Lifeboats were launched from Eyemouth after the diver became separated from a group.

Rescue: All divers were accounted for (file pic). Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

A diver was airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty and becoming separated from a group.

Lifeboats were launched from Eyemouth in the Borders after the diver was reported to be in distress around 10.30am on Saturday.

A dive vessel located the casualty, who had become separated from other divers, near St Abb's Head and provided first aid.

Rescuers called a coastguard helicopter to the scene and the diver was airlifted to hospital.

The lifeboats searched the area over concerns other people were still in the water, but all were later accounted for.

