Professor dismissed after claims of sexual assaults

Heriot-Watt University received a number of complaints about Kevin O'Gorman's conduct.

University: Counselling has been made available. © Walter Baxter

A university professor has been dismissed after being accused of carrying out sexual and physical assaults over a 12-year period.

Police Scotland is investigating claims made about Kevin O'Gorman's conduct in Glasgow and Edinburgh since 2005.

It comes after Heriot-Watt University received a number of complaints from staff about the former management and business history academic.

The institution carried out its own internal investigation before dismissing him and referring the matter to police.

'The welfare of our students and staff is of paramount importance to us, and independent counselling and advice has been made available.' Heriot-Watt University

A Heriot-Watt University spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that following formal complaints made by staff, the university has carried out an internal investigation.

"This has resulted in a member of university staff being dismissed by the university.

"The matter has been referred to the police and the university is cooperating fully with the police investigation."

The spokesman continued: "The university has acted promptly to respond to the complaints and has offered support to all those involved.

"The welfare of our students and staff is of paramount importance to us, and independent counselling and advice has been made available."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police Scotland is currently investigating reports of physical and sexual assaults that took place in Glasgow and Edinburgh over the past 12 years.

"Inquiries are ongoing. All reports of abuse are treated with the utmost seriousness and investigated robustly."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.